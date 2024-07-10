Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $572,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.96. The stock had a trading volume of 305,522 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.