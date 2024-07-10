Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Trimmed by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. 1,356,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

