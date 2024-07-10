Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.02

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 25519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. CIBC increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ventum Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 423.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.