Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,575 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

