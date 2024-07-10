WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Jagtar Narula Sells 540 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
WEX Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.96. 253,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,337. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $6,545,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in WEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
