Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WHR opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.