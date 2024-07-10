WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.32 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $7,482.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00115869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

