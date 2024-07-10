Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $352.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.8 %

WING stock opened at $395.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

