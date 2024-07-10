X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares $0.72 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7203 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.6 %
USOI traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. 49,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,707. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.
About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.