Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

