Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 1.8%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $195.46 and last traded at $198.09. Approximately 633,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,239,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -378.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $5,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

