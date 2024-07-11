1,650 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 159,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

