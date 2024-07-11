17,047 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 414,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

