22,743 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Lennar Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.53. 998,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.