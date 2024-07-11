2,428 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 73,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 372.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 285,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 224,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,138. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.