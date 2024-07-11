3,589 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,252,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $930,626,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $77.07. 1,582,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,449. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

