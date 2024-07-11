39,966 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BILL by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BILL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.24.

BILL stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $50.88. 1,625,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

