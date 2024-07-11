468 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.92.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $436.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.23.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

