4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 25,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 842,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $479,003 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

