513 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $492.97. 258,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,611. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $495.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.44 and a 200 day moving average of $430.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

