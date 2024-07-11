6,189 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PJAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,883 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

