6,476 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

GBTC stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

