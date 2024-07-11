700 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TT traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.