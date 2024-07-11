859 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.82 on Thursday, reaching $279.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.49. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

