894 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,431,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,459,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 192,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.