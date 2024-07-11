9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 773 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 378.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:EFX traded up $12.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,673. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average of $246.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.