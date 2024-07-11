9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,201 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 187,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,301. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%.

(Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.