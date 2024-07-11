9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

NVO traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $139.78. 3,605,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,292. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $627.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

