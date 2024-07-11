9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9 %

PGR stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,823. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.61.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

