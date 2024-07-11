9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $28.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,884.52. The stock had a trading volume of 87,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,011. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,874.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2,875.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.