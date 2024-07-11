9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 532 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $528.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

