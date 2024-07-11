9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Humana by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Humana by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Humana by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.64. The stock had a trading volume of 672,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

