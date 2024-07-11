9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 60,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

