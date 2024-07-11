986 Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $8,226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 270,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

