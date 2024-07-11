AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.36

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 8327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.