AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.01

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $73.89, with a volume of 80859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AAR by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

