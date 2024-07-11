AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.65

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 759425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 11.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $920.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

