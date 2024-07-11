Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AOD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 615,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.
