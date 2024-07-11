Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE AGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,935. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
