Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,935. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

