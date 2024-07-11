Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,939. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

