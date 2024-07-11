Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,939. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
