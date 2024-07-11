Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.57 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $59.57 million and $3.96 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.00 or 1.00014938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070341 BTC.

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05982949 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,197,955.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

