ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 133,898 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the quarter. Five Point accounts for about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Five Point worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five Point by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,337 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,950 shares of company stock worth $602,087. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,419. The firm has a market cap of $442.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

