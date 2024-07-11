ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,070 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 4.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 2.16% of Liberty Global worth $144,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

