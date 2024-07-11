ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Western Life Group worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWLI remained flat at $499.98 during trading on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.17 and a 1 year high of $499.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.59 and its 200 day moving average is $488.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

