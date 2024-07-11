ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 985,203 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,203 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,816. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

