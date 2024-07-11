Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 377.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $226,175,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.63. 3,189,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

