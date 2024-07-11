Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $181.48 and last traded at $181.92. Approximately 21,898,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,331,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $294.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.