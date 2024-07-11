AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 4,161,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

