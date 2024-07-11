Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.80

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 1061089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
