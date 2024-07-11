Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 629.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AFLYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 34,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,234. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

